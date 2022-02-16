Somerset Christian students Mill Springs Museum, Battlefield

January 19, 1862. A dark, rainy winter morning dawned over Pulaski and Wayne counties. Confederate and Union soldiers met in the pre-dawn twilight near the town of Logan's Crossroads (now Nancy), Kentucky. Over the next four hours a battle raged in the underbrush and forest of southwestern Pulaski County that would climax in the Union Army's first significant victory of the Civil War in the Western Theater.
Today, portions of that battlefield are preserved by the National Park Service as the Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument. Originating with the Mill Springs Battlefield Association, a museum of relics, artifacts, and information was dedicated toward telling the story of the battle and those who fought it.
February 11, 2022. A group of 10th grade United States History students from Somerset Christian School toured the museum and heard firsthand the account of the battle. Beginning with the movements that led to the Battle of Mill Springs, through the lives and experiences of the men who led their units, and ending with the Confederate retreat back into Tennessee, the tour enlightened students as to the significance of Kentucky's neutrality and the role Kentucky played in the Civil War.
Sophomore Alyssa Napier said of her visit: "I enjoyed learning about the medical aspects of the Battle, hospitals and treatments. It was really cool." Emily Estep, another sophomore, said: "I really enjoyed the in-depth presentation at the beginning. The exhibits didn't seem fake or far away. It really felt like it happened on our backyard."
Their teacher, Matthew Brotherton, believes in the importance of incorporating local history into as many areas as possible. "Local history is a cornerstone of anyone's life. It is the most accessible, most available type of history. You pass a street corner, see a field, enter a building and they can have the most amazing stories to tell. We have a Civil War battlefield in our backyard, an amazing resource to enlighten and fire the imaginations of students. It would be a shame to not utilize it in a history course."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.