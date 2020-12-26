One Somerset neighborhood was able to receive gifts of toys, clothing and food thanks to the outreach of a local church.
The Bridge Community Fellowship sponsored the event last Saturday afternoon at Colonial Village. Spearheaded by the church women's group, the Christmas extravaganza was about celebrating community and love for all people for the occasion of Jesus' birth. The event came together with about a month's planning.
"It's been church wide," Sherry Sears, leader of the Bridge Glow Women, said. "The men have helped. There are more back at the church, cooking and doing cleanup."
Some 30 volunteers with the church came to Colonial Village set up tables devoted to food, children's items by age group and gender, as well as items for men and women. Sears said the apartment complex had 93 children, for which toys were bought as well as donated. In addition to the tables, children could also a gift from a Christmas tree which had also been set up near the community playground.
"With COVID this year, we were looking for a place to give back," Sears continued. "We just wanted to do this for the community. We want people to know that we're a loving, giving church."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.