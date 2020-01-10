Somerset City Attorney completes Leadership Kentucky program

Somerset City Attorney John Adams has recently completed the 2019 Leadership Kentucky program. In 2019 Leadership Kentucky celebrated its 35th anniversary. Currently the program's Board Chair is Somerset's own Teresa Trimble Hail, owner of D.C. Trimble, Inc. who participated in the program in 2008.
Leadership Kentucky includes seven three-day sessions where participants gather to gain insight on the Commonwealth of Kentucky and its challenges and opportunities. Throughout the sessions, class members met with many of Kentucky's current leaders and explored the state's opportunities and resources.
Often class members sit as panelist on their own area of expertise. Adams sat on such a panel covering politics and government. The Somerset City Attorney recalled, "I challenged my classmates to realize that while everyone focuses on state and federal government, local government effects the citizen day to day as much or more as the higher levels of government do."
The June through December program took the class across the state: Berea in June, Louisville in July, Madisonville/Eddyville in August, Somerset in September, Bowling Green/Ft. Campbell in October, Ashland in November, and Lexington/Frankfort in December. The sessions covered topics ranging from business and economic development, arts and tourism, natural resources and the environment, education and healthcare, agriculture, criminal justice, and government.
The 2019 class included 55 participants from across the state representing a variety of public and private sectors. "The class was not only geographically diverse, the class also included members from every vocation and profession. My understanding of current issues affecting our state and local communities was deepened by the diversity of views," said Adams.
While networking is a worthwhile by-product of Leadership Kentucky, the core purpose of the program is to educate Kentucky leaders to engage in addressing the Commonwealth's issues. "Two weeks after we graduated, I represented the City at a major state legislative policy meeting; I was very pleased to see so many of my leadership classmates at the policy meeting," remarked Adams.
