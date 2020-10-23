Somerset City Council hears first reading to change zoning for Horse Soldier property

Somerset City Council met in special session Thursday afternoon to hear the first reading of a zoning change pertaining to the future home of Horse Soldier Bourbon.
The council approved the annexation of the property late last month. Horse Soldier Bourbon bought the former Waitsboro Hills Golf Course -- nearly 200 acres located off West Ky. 914, with connections on Slate Branch Road and Old Monticello Road -- for its planned distillery.
In explaining the need for a special-called meeting, Mayor Alan Keck said city officials wanted to keep the project on track.
"We're trying to continue to expedite as best we can and be accommodating to the folks at Horse Soldier," Mayor Keck said, adding that he didn't want to hold a second reading (which finalizes the change) outside of the council's regular meeting times.
The second reading of the ordinance is currently scheduled to be held during Monday evening's regularly scheduled council meeting. It will amend the city's zoning map to reflect that nearly 200 acres in the vicinity of Slate Branch Road will go from R-1 (Single Family Residential) to PUD (Planned Unit Development).
PUD is not a commonly-used zoning designation. According to the zoning ordinance posted on the city's website, it allows for the combined use of "[c]ompatible residential, commercial, industrial, public and quasi-public uses" within its boundaries.
Mayor Keck noted in his presentation that the city's Planning and Zoning Board voted unanimously to recommend the zoning change after "quite a bit of commentary from the public."
