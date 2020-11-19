Somerset City Council will hold next Monday’s meeting online only, while Pulaski County Fiscal Court has decided to cancel next week’s scheduled meeting altogether.
Government officials made changes after Governor Andy Beshear spoke Wednesday afternoon, detailing new regulations implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
One of those regulations was that indoor events be limited to 25 people.
With Somerset’s Council meeting, council members will meet through Zoom and broadcast the meeting on Facebook Live.
The change in venue has also spurred a change in the agenda. A scheduled 4:30 p.m. workshop that was to be held before the council meeting has been cancelled. Originally, the workshop was scheduled so councilors could review the city’s annual audit.
At the last council meeting, Somerset Chief Financial Officer Mike Broyles said that auditors wanted to meet via Zoom due to issues with COVID-19 among the auditors’ office.
Now, since the regular meeting will also be held via Zoom, the 4:30 p.m. workshop has been canceled, and officials will hear the audit report as part of the 6 p.m. meeting.
As for Fiscal Court, officials said they would cancel Tuesday’s meeting to comply with the governor’s red zone reduction recommendations.
County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said the decision to cancel its meeting was because there were no pressing items on the agenda.
“We just decided for health concerns to push everything to the December meeting,” Kelley said.
The next scheduled Fiscal Court meeting is for Tuesday, December 8. County officials urged citizens to check with social media and local news media for any further updates.
Commonwealth Journal reporter Janie Slaven contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.