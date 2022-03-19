The Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy's Somerset office opened their doors Friday afternoon to mark two special anniversaries.
The open house first celebrated National Public Defender's Day, which is observed each March 18 in honor of the landmark 1963 United States Supreme Court decision in Gideon v. Wainwright. The high court ruled that the Sixth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution requires U.S. states to provide attorneys to criminal defendants who are unable to afford their own.
It should be noted that Clarence Earl Gideon, the man for whom the landmark decision is named, was forced to defend himself in a Florida breaking and entering case because he couldn't afford an attorney and was sentenced to the then-maximum five years. Following the Supreme Court ruling, Gideon was acquitted upon being re-tried with a defense attorney.
Which leads into the second reason for celebration, Kentucky established its DPA in 1972 so the Somerset Office used this "Gideon's Day" to also commemorate their agency's 50th anniversary.
"Having public defenders in our judicial system is critically important," Nathan Shirley, who has served as DPA-Somerset's directing attorney since the beginning of January, said. "You're going up against highly-trained prosecutors and highly-trained law enforcement. If you don't have money, resources and a first-rate legal education, you're not going to stand a chance most of the time in the courtroom at a jury trial. Public defenders help to level the playing field."
DPA-Somerset serves five counties including Rockcastle, Pulaski, Russell, Wayne and McCreary. The office currently has seven attorneys (normally 10 at full staffing), one investigator, three administrative staff members as well as a temporary administrative worker, and two social workers who address alternative sentencing needs.
"We are very stretched for coverage," Shirley acknowledged, in part due to the pandemic and "Great Resignation" that has impacted most public and private sectors.
Despite such challenges, Friday's open house demonstrated the agency's importance with a large turnout of judicial officials and other civic leaders.
