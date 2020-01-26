RICHMOND, Ky. -- After a back and forth game, the St. Henry Crusaders finished off the Somerset Briar Jumpers late and won 51-50 Friday night in the quarterfinals of the All "A" Classic at McBrayer Arena on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University.
The fourth quarter was extremely close and inside the final minute of the game, St. Henry had back-to-back three-point shots from junior guards Ryan Butler and Cory Shea to give it the boost it needed. Shea's three put his Crusaders up 49-47 with just over 16 seconds left in the game.
St. Henry pressed Somerset hard and as time ticked down, junior guard Kade Grundy had to take a shot. Grundy pulled up for a mid-range jumper but was heavily contested and just missed it. The Crusaders brought in the rebound and Somerset was forced to foul.
The foul gave senior guard Connor Shea two free shots and he sunk them both to give his Crusaders 4-point lead with just over two seconds left to play.
Sophomore forward Gavin Stevens drained a three-point shot just before the buzzer, but it was too late. The Crusaders won 51-50 to advance to the semi-finals of the All "A" Classic.
Although the Jumpers were not able to push themselves to victory, Grundy fought all night. Grundy accounted for nearly half of Somerset's points and scored at will throughout most of the game. Grundy was the highest scorer on either team with 24 points.
Even though the game was extremely close for the most part, it did not start out that way. St. Henry came out of the gate on fire, and the Jumpers really struggled early.
Jude Bessler, Connor Shea, and Wyatt Vieth were the only scorers for the Crusaders in the opening period but they combined for a total of 19 points.
St. Henry also held Somerset to just eight points in the quarter, and all of the Jumpers' scoring came from inside the paint. Dakota Acey, Jase Bruner, Grundy, and Kaiya Sheron each had inside buckets but that was all the Jumpers could come up with.
Although the Crusaders dominated the first quarter, Somerset completely turned things around in the second period. They were able to hold St. Henry to just six points, while exploding on the offensive end.
Grundy was the main aggressor for Somerset as he put up 13 points in the quarter. Acey was also a huge part of the comeback as he racked up rebounds, played superior defense, and got a couple buckets of his own, including one off of a steal.
The dominant second period by the Jumpers put them ahead 28-25 heading into halftime.
After the break, Somerset had another very down quarter. They only put in two shots in the third frame for a total of five points.
The Crusaders were not exactly dominating the offensive end either, but they did enough to go into the final quarter ahead 37-33.
Their lead did not last very long through. Dylan Burton and Grundy each had a three-point shot, and after a steal and driving layup by Grundy, the Briar Jumpers led 41-39 early in the fourth.
The teams were neck and neck up until the final buzzer, but a pair of clutch three point field goals for the Crusaders were the difference makers.
The loss dropped the Somerset Briar Jumpers to 17-3 on the season but they will be back in action Tuesday night where they will face off with their cross-town rivals, the Pulaski County Maroons, in a 47th District matchup at Pulaski.
SHS - 8 - 20 - 5 - 17 - 50 (Grundy 24, Burton 8, Stevens 7, Acey 6, Sheron 3, Bruner 2.)
SHHS - 19 - 6 - 12 - 14 - 51 (Bessler 11, Connor Shea 11, Vieth 11, Butler 7, Ravenscraft 4, Cory Shea 3, Daniel 2, Teeten 2.)
