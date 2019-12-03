Somerset featured in second season of paranormal doc 'Hellier'

Courtesy of International Paranormal Museum

The paranormal investigative team behind the documentary series "Hellier" on Amazon Prime -- including, from left, Karl Pfeiffer, Connor Randall, Tyler Strand, and Greg and Dana Newkirk -- poses at the entrance to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center in the Carnegie Community Arts Center in Somerset during a visit in September. Somerset is featured in episode eight of the second season of "Hellier," now available to stream.