Somerset field office is now issuing REAL-ID DLs

"Word is getting around"
Employees at the Division of Driver's Licensing Somerset Field Office said this past Monday was the busiest day since the regional office began January 8 issuing the new REAL ID-compliant (Voluntary Travel ID) driver's license.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet-operated driver licensing regional field office is located at 650 North Main St, Suite 240 in Somerset, at the south section of Gateway Center. Site of several state offices, Gateway Center is at the junction of Ky. 80 bypass and North Main Street. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
When REAL ID enforcement goes into effect Oct. 1, 2020, Kentucky driving and ID credentials without a star cutout in a black circle in the upper-right corner cannot be used at airport security checkpoints for U.S. commercial air travel or to visit military bases and federal facilities that require ID. The identification requirement won't be necessary to fly in and out of Lake Cumberland Regional Airport. "We don't have commercial service so the federally mandated identification is not required," said Kellie Baker, airport manager.
Kentuckians 18 years of age or older will need a REAL ID-compliant license/permit/identification card or another acceptable form of REAL ID (unexpired passport, passport card, permanent resident card) to fly within the U.S. or access restricted federal locations. Passports are still required for international travel.
Applicants for a REAL ID card will receive a temporary 30-day document that serves as a driving credential until the permanent card arrives in the mail at the applicant's residence. The Somerset Field Office serves a 15-county area, and applicants from out of county are already applying for REAL ID credentials at the local office.
The Somerset Field Office initially offers one station to process REAL ID licenses, but will expand capacity in coming months. The office is directed by administrative specialist Angela Carrender. It is staffed with four employees and issues only Voluntary Travel ID driver's license.
Only debit and credit cards are accepted (no cash or check). Regional offices are not equipped to serve applicants who require testing or re-testing. The cost of a four-year REAL ID license is $24, and $48 for an eight-year REAL ID license. The Pulaski County Circuit Court Clerk's office will continue to serve as the application site for standard, non-REAL ID-compliant driver's licenses, permits and identification cards. A standard driver's license is $20.
Starting Oct. 1, Kentucky driver's licenses, permits and identification cards displaying the Kentucky Unbridled Spirit logo or the language "NOT FOR REAL ID PURPOSES" will no longer be accepted to board U.S. commercial flights or access restricted federal buildings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.