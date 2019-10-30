Somerset joins Kentucky League of Cities investment program

The city of Somerset will be joining other governmental entities around the state to enter into an investment pool coordinated by the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC).
Council approved the move at Monday's meeting, giving the city and Mayor Keck the authority to add city funds to the investment pool.
Keck explained that it was a way for the city to earn more with the cash it has. Currently, the city has money tied up in certificates of deposits (CDs), earning around 0.5 to 0.6 percent.
This new option means the city could earn around 2.3 percent, he said.
He explained that new investment opportunities were opened up with the passage of House Bill 69, expanding municipalities' investment options from merely CDs to money markets and equities.
"It gives us some flexibility in ways to earn more interest on our money," he said.
KLC has added around $7 million of its own money into the investment, and other municipalities around the state have added to that, so that the current pool is around $13 million.
One added benefit would be that, unlike CDs, the city could pull its money out anytime without paying penalties.
Also at Monday's meeting, the council heard from veteran Emerson McAfee, from Madison County, who asked the council to support the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame.
McAfee said that for a $110 fee they would receive a sign announcing support for the organization. In return, the organization would ask the city to sign a proclamation saying they support all veterans, and would attempt to submit one name each year as a nomination to be considered for the Hall of Fame.
McAfee said that nomination would not be mandatory, but he encouraged it to give the selection committee enough names from all around the state so would have enough nominees to choose from.
Keck said that the council would formally finalize plans to commit to the organization in the weeks ahead.
"I think I can speak for the council - and if not, I'll just do it myself personally - that we're on board," Keck said.
