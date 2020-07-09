Somerset man accused in 'road rage' murder arrested on new assault charge

A Somerset man awaiting trial for murder in connection to a road rage altercation that occurred on US 27 in June 2019 is facing a new assault charge.
Thomas Ray Burton, 64, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a misdemeanor count of 4th-degree Assault. He has since been released from Pulaski County Detention Center on a 10-percent $1,000 bond.
Online court records indicate the new charge comes less than a month after Burton's bond conditions were amended to allow him to remove an ankle monitor upon payment to the vendor Future Hope.
Burton had initially been arrested upon his murder indictment last July. That case stems from a "fight in progress" call at the intersection of US 27 and Ky. 80 (Traffic Light #4) on June 10, 2019, that Somerset Police Officer Jordan Hoseclaw responded to.
SPD reported at the time that witnesses told officers a verbal exchange between Burton and 73-year-old Ervin Phillips, also of Somerset, ultimately "escalated to Burton striking Phillips with a blunt type weapon." Witnesses indicated that both men left their vehicles -- Phillips with a cane in his hand and Burton with "some type of long object."
Burton allegedly struck Phillips more than once with the object and Phillips fell as a result, SPD reported from witness statements. The witnesses also stated that once Phillips fell, Burton returned to his vehicle and proceeded south on US 27.
Phillips was transported by Somerset/Pulaski County EMS to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. He never fully regained consciousness well enough to speak with investigators, according to SPD, and passed away June 28 due to the injuries believed to have been sustained during the altercation with Burton.
Once located and interviewed by SPD, Burton reportedly told officers that Phillips pulled out in front of him and then proceeded to continuously hit his brakes as they traveled south on US 27. Burton allegedly acknowledged beginning a verbal argument with Phillips which led to both men exiting their vehicles to continue the argument. Burton stated that Phillips poked him with his cane which then prompted Burton to pick up an object from inside his vehicle to defend himself against Phillips. Burton reportedly could not explain how Phillips wound up on the ground but stated once Phillips fell, he returned to his vehicle and continued south on US 27.
SPD located video of both the Phillips and Burton vehicles traveling on Ky. 2227 prior to turning onto US 27, which reportedly shows Phillips turning onto Ky. 2227 from McKee Road, well in advance of Burton's approaching vehicle.
Following his arrest last summer, Burton pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and was initially held in lieu of a $250,000 cash bond. On April 3, 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Burton was released on a $50,000 surety bond on the condition that he wear an ankle monitor. On June 23, Circuit Judge Jerry Cox amended the bond conditions to allow for the monitor to be removed -- though Burton was to remain on house arrest.
All went well enough until Monday when court records indicate that Burton got into an altercation with Jason Lee York. According to preliminary information from SPD, York sought the warrant himself, claiming that "Burton struck York with a cane" when he stepped between Burton and Shannon Blevins, Burton's daughter and the surety for the $50,000 bond, as they argued.
It was not immediately clear how York is related to either party.
SPD Captain Mike Correll told the Commonwealth Journal that the department is opening its own investigation into the new allegation. In the meantime, the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office has filed a motion to revoke Burton's bond in the murder case. Burton is scheduled in Pulaski Circuit Court for a pretrial conference in that case on September 4.
In regard to the misdemeanor assault charge, Burton pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Pulaski District Court on Wednesday and is next scheduled for a pretrial conference on September 9.
