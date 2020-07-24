Somerset man accused in 'road rage' murder back in custody

A Somerset man awaiting trial for murder in connection to a road rage altercation that occurred on US 27 in June 2019 is back in custody due to issues with his bond.
Thomas Ray Burton, 64, was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center on Friday following a hearing in Pulaski Circuit Court regarding a motion to revoke his $50,000 surety bond. While the bond was not revoked, court records indicate that the individual who had signed as surety was allowed to be removed. Therefore, he has been remanded into custody until such time as someone new signs for the bond.
Burton had initially been arrested upon his murder indictment last July. That case stems from a "fight in progress" call at the intersection of US 27 and Ky. 80 (Traffic Light #4) on June 10, 2019, that Somerset Police Officer Jordan Hoseclaw responded to.
SPD reported at the time that witnesses told officers a verbal exchange between Burton and 73-year-old Ervin Phillips, also of Somerset, ultimately "escalated to Burton striking Phillips with a blunt type weapon." Witnesses indicated that both men left their vehicles -- Phillips with a cane in his hand and Burton with "some type of long object."
Burton allegedly struck Phillips more than once with the object and Phillips fell as a result, SPD reported from witness statements. The witnesses also stated that once Phillips fell, Burton returned to his vehicle and proceeded south on US 27.
Phillips was transported by Somerset/Pulaski County EMS to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. He never fully regained consciousness well enough to speak with investigators, according to SPD, and passed away June 28, 2019.
Once located and interviewed by SPD, Burton reportedly told officers that Phillips pulled out in front of him and then proceeded to continuously hit his brakes as they traveled south on US 27. Burton allegedly acknowledged beginning a verbal argument with Phillips which led to both men exiting their vehicles to continue the argument. Burton stated that Phillips poked him with his cane which then prompted Burton to pick up an object from inside his vehicle to defend himself.
SPD located video of both the Phillips and Burton vehicles traveling on Ky. 2227 prior to turning onto US 27, which reportedly shows Phillips turning onto Ky. 2227 from McKee Road, well in advance of Burton's approaching vehicle.
Following his arrest last summer, Burton pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and was initially held in lieu of a $250,000 cash bond. On April 3, 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Burton was released on a $50,000 surety bond on the condition that he wear an ankle monitor. On June 23, Circuit Judge Jerry Cox amended the bond conditions to allow for the monitor to be removed -- though Burton was to remain on house arrest.
All went well enough until July 6 when court records indicate that Burton got into an altercation with Jason Lee York. According to preliminary information from SPD, York sought the warrant himself, claiming that "Burton struck York with a cane" when he stepped between Burton and Shannon Blevins, Burton's daughter and the surety for the $50,000 bond, as they argued.
In light of the new charge, Commonwealth's Attorney filed the motion to revoke bond in the murder case -- for which a pretrial conference is scheduled on September 4 in Pulaski Circuit Court.
In regard to the misdemeanor assault charge, Burton has pleaded not guilty in Pulaski District Court and is next scheduled for a pretrial conference on September 9.
At press time, Burton remained lodged at PCDC.
