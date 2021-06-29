Somerset man accused of arson and related charges

A Somerset man is facing multiple felony counts in connection to a May 30 fire where he was living on Old Salts Road.
Ryan Christopher Daulton, 32, has been lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center since June 1 on charges of second-degree Arson, first-degree Wanton Endangerment, and first-degree Criminal Mischief.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Daulton hung gallon jugs of gasoline throughout the mobile home. There were gallon jugs of gasoline sitting on the floor. There was also a gas cylinder with a torch head attached and propane tanks in different parts of the trailer.
The trailer, where Daulton lived but was owned by someone else, was heavily damaged by the fire. No firefighters or first responders were injured battling the blaze but PCSO charged Daulton with wanton endangerment due to firefighters entering the trailer with no way of knowing about the jugs and tanks.
PCSO Deputy Alex Wesley is in charge of the investigation. He was assisted on scene by Lieutenant Richard Smith, the Somerset Police Department, the Science Hill Fire Department and Somerset Fire Department.
