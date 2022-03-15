Somerset man accused of attempted murder in Wayne County

An attempted traffic stop in Monticello Saturday evening has resulted in a Somerset man being charged with attempted murder of Wayne County Sheriff's deputies.
Christopher J. Thompson, 28, is facing two counts of Attempted Murder of Police Officers, two counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment (on Police Officers), two counts of third-degree Assault (on Police Officers), first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), third-degree Criminal Mischief, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (heroin), Resisting Arrest, Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of a Controlled Substance-2nd offense, Driving on a Suspended Operator's License, and other traffic violations in connection to an incident that began at approximately 6:46 p.m. Saturday.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, Deputies Jerry Meadows and Jerry Coffey attempted to pull over a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee on North Main Street for a traffic violation and because they knew the driver to have a suspended operator's license. The vehicle failed to stop and continued south on Main Street then pulled into a business where it came to a stop.
When the vehicle started moving again, according to Sheriff Catron, the deputies positioned their vehicle in an attempted to block it in. The deputies exited their vehicle and the fleeing vehicle continued -- striking one deputy then running into the deputy's parked cruiser. While taking the driver into custody, the sheriff's release continued, Thompson resisted arrest and had to be physically removed from the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle resulted in a plastic baggie of heroin being found and seized. The driver was observed having a white residue substance in his mouth, according to Sheriff Catron. Thompson was reported as uncooperative with the deputies and refused to take field sobriety test.
The deputies were assisted at the scene by Sheriff Catron along with Monticello Police Officer Brandon Bertram.
Dep. Meadows arrested Thompson and lodged him in the Wayne County Detention Center, where he remained as of Monday afternoon in lieu of a $100,000 cash only bond.
The sheriff reported in a separate release that after Thompson was booked, Deputy Jailers William Catron and Sam Acrey found a white powdery substance as he was removing his socks in order to be placed in a suicide watch suit by Sergeant Bob Sherwood at the Detention Center.
This substance, according to Sheriff Catron, field tested positive for heroin and a fentanyl mixture.
Dep. Derek Dennis charged Thompson of Somerset for first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (heroin), first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (drug unspecified) and first-degree Promoting Contraband.
Thompson was scheduled to be arraigned in Wayne District Court on Monday morning. His plea was not available at press time.
