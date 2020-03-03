Somerset man accused of distributing pounds of meth

A man living in Somerset has been arrested and charged in court on drug charges, with law enforcement alleging that he supplied multiple people one-pound quantities of meth on a weekly basis.
John Jason Hunt, 44, is charged with conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.
According to court records, at the time of his arrest Hunt was living at a residence on Parrott Drive in Paradise Acres, but witnesses stated they had previously purchased meth from him at a residence in Laurel County.
According to an affidavit by Laurel County Sheriff's Office Detective Richard Dalrymple, members of LCSO and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration interviewed several people - from Lexington, Ky. to Lafayette, Ga. - who claimed to have either purchased meth from Hunt or assisted in delivering meth to Hunt.
The document states that the conspiracy to distribute meth took place between April 2016 and February of this year.
Dalrymple stated that he interviewed on subject in the Laurel County Detention Center who said he had started buying 1/8 ounce quantities of meth from Hunt before eventually moving up to pound quantities.
In one transaction, the person said he bought a 2-pound tote of meth for $20,000.
A second person said that he had purchased 2 pounds of meth from Hunt every two weeks for about two years at $8,000 per transaction.
A third individual told Dalrymple that he had seen Hunt deliver a 2- to 3-pound delivery of meth at a different location.
The first person told law enforcement that Hunt "moved 100 pounds of meth every month."
In September 2018, the Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force in North Georgia executed search warrants on a house and storage unit in Lafayette, Ga., owned by Angela Hughes.
The storage building also had Hunt's name on it as someone who could access it.
Within the unit, law enforcement found a "meth conversion lab," or equipment used to convert liquid meth into crystal meth, the form most usually sold on the street.
Law enforcement also found more than 1 kilogram of liquid meth at the storage unit.
Based on that search, a Georgia warrant for Hunt's arrest was issued.
Hunt is currently lodged at the Laurel County Correctional Facility.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled in U.S. District Court in London for Tuesday.
