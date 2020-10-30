One of two Somerset men accused of abusing an Oakwood client has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Austin Michael Kirby, 26, entered the plea during his arraignment in Pulaski Circuit Court earlier this month.
The Pulaski County Grand Jury indicted Kirby and 20-year-old Jason Tyler Mercer in September on one count first-degree Criminal Abuse.
The charge stems from a Somerset Police investigation begun back in February when the department was contacted by administrators with Oakwood Intermediate Care Facility to report alleged abuse of one of their clients. The report itself stemmed from an internal investigation initiated by Jackie Maynard with the Kentucky Office of Inspector General.
The state was investigating an incident that occurred on December 11, 2019. According to Oakwood employees and management, an adult male client who suffers developmental and intellectual disorders was assaulted by Mercer and Kirby — both of whom were employed by Oakwood and supervising the reported victim at the time.
Authorities say Mercer punched the victim and Kirby slapped the victim multiple times on December 11.
Both men were initially scheduled to be arraigned in Pulaski Circuit Court on September 17 but court records indicate that while Mercer pleaded not guilty at that time, Kirby's first court appearance was delayed until the following month.
They are each currently free on bond and next scheduled to appear for pretrial conferences before Pulaski Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette on November 19.
