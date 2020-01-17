Somerset man arrested for parole and drug violations

A Somerset man was arrested by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office for parole and drugs violations.
Bruce W. Owens, 37, of Hacker Road, was being sought on a warrant for a State Parole Violation when he was arrested on January 9.
The PCSO reported that around 6 p.m. deputies located Owens at his Hacker Road residence. He was taken into custody without incident and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
An investigation led to the issuance of a search warrant for that residence. During the search, deputies found six baggies of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, and additional baggies.
A field test conducted on the substances tested positive for methamphetamine. A total of 13.7 grams of methamphetamine was seized in the search.
In addition to the Parole Violation charge, Owens was charged with first-degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance (greater than or equal to two grams, methamphetamine).
Lieutenant Daryl Kegley of the Narcotics Division of the Sheriff's Office is continuing the investigation.
Officers of the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force and Task Force Officers with the United States Marshals assisted in the warrant execution.
