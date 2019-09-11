The report of an overturned vehicle turned into multiple charges for a Somerset man accused of an earlier hit and run collision.
Marlon E. Jones, 35, was arrested Monday night on charges of three counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment, three counts of attempted second-degree Assault, third-degree Criminal Mischief, Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Drugs or Alcohol (first offense), Reckless Driving, Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure to Render Aid or Assistance, Possession of Open Alcohol Beverage Container in Vehicle, Failure to Wear Seatbelts, and Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance.
Jones was identified after Pulaski County Deputy Sheriff Marcus Harrison responded to a 911 call of an overturned vehicle in the middle of East Frog Hollow Road in Science Hill just before 10 p.m. Monday night. When Dep. Harrison arrived on scene and made contact with the driver, Jones, he smelled alcohol on the man's breath. The deputy detained Jones and began an investigation which ultimately linked him to a hit and run accident on Nelson Valley Road outside Somerset which had occurred roughly a half-hour before.
Witnesses at the scene of the two-vehicle accident identified the Nissan SUV Jones had been driving as one which, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, "repeatedly rammed their vehicle in the rear and forced them off the road." According to Karl Clinard, PCSO Public Affairs Officer, the occupants of that vehicle were not injured.
Jones was booked into the Pulaski County Detention Center around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday morning without further incident. Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey Jones assisted at the scene.
