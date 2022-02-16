MONTICELLO, Ky. -- A Somerset man has been charged with drug trafficking, according to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron.
David S. Upchurch of Somerset was arrested on Monday and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance,1st degree (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license.
Upchurch was also charged on a Wayne County Circuit Court Warrant of Arrest for failure to pay or appear on the underlying charge of bail jumping, 2nd degree.
Also arrested was William Evans of Monticello, Ky., for trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia).
The arrests came on Monday night after Wayne County Sheriff's Deputies James Barnett and Derek Dennis were assigned to conduct surveillance on an Alexander Street residence. Catron said his office suspected drug trafficking was being conducted there.
Catron said Dennis observed a vehicle leaving the residence without illuminating its headlights while only using fog lights. Barnett conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for the violation on Columbia Avenue. Both Deputies approached the vehicle and recognized Upchurch, who had an active arrest warrant. Upchurch was then arrested for the warrant and a search led to another charge when a small bag of methamphetamine was found inside a pants pocket. A sandwich type bag of methamphetamine was also located in his lower leg area. The Deputies seized the methamphetamine along with $1,296.00 in cash, a drug ledger and a cell phone. The approximate weight of the methamphetamine was 60 grams.
When the Deputies asked Evans, Upchurch's passenger in the vehicle, if he had anything illegal on him, he stated yes and then handed them a baggie of methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe commonly used with methamphetamine. This baggie had an approximate of 3.5 grams.
Upchurch and Evans were lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
In other law enforcement actions, the Wayne County Sheriff Office arrested Wilma West of Monticello, Ky. on a Wayne County Circuit Court Commitment Order of Arrest.
