A routine traffic stop early Monday morning resulted in the arrest of a Somerset man on multiple charges including drug trafficking.
Dustin Wayne Burdine, 31, of Cundiff Drive, is facing two counts of first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine and unspecified drug), third-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (unspecified drug), Trafficking in Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance (first offense), Operating on a Suspended/Revoked Operator's License, Reckless Driving and Inadequate Silencer.
Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck reported that Deputy Tan Hudson stopped a silver 2001 Audi on Hidden Creek Lane because he observed the driver, Burdine, driving erratically and the car had an equipment violation. Upon making contact, according to the press release, the deputy immediately suspected the driver was impaired.
A search of the vehicle and its occupants -- including Burdine's two passengers, who weren't identified -- uncovered 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine, Xanax, Ecstasy, marijuana and $430 in cash. Burdine is accused, according to the press release, of trying to hide the drugs by having a female passenger hide them on her person but the drugs were determined to belong to Burdine through interviews during the investigation.
All drugs seized will be sent to the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab for analysis. Dep. Hudson is continuing the investigation and was assisted by deputies Nathan Meadows and Nick Barber.
Burdine was initially lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center around 2:50 a.m. Monday but was released later that morning following his arraignment in Pulaski District Court. His case is expected to be presented to the Pulaski County Grand Jury.
