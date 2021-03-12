A Somerset man is facing two felony counts after he was found sleeping behind the wheel Monday morning.
David Michael Lafavers, 44, was arrested on charges of first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (1st offense, methamphetamine) and Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.
Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck reports the charges stem from a suspicious vehicle complaint that Deputy Ryan Jones responded to at approximately 5:42 a.m. Monday in the vicinity of Ky. 192 and Cherry Grove Road.
Upon arrival, Dep. Jones found a white Jeep Liberty with a man asleep in the driver's seat. Identified as Lafavers, the man consented to a search of the vehicle. That search, according to the sheriff's release, uncovered a crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine, a handgun, syringes in a backpack, and a set of digital scales inside of the vehicle.
The deputy was also able to determine that Lafavers was convicted of felony charges back in 2016.
Lafavers was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center but was released Tuesday on a $20,000 property bond. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is expected to appear in Pulaski District Court on March 17 for a preliminary hearing.
Dep. Jones, who is continuing the investigation, was assisted by Dep. Tan Hudson.
