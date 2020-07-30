Somerset man arrested on meth-related charges

A Somerset man was arrested on drug charges in Wednesday's early morning hours after a traffic stop.
Melvin Jason Baker, 39, of Poplar Estates Road, has been charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (1st offense, 2 or more grams methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess, Careless Driving and Improper Display of Registration Plates.
According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, Deputy Tan Hudson was patrolling around 3:35 a.m. Wednesday on US 27 when he saw a black 2004 Honda CR-V driving erratically and with an altered license plate.
Upon stopping the vehicle, Dep. Hudson obtained permission to search from Baker, who was driving. Dep. Steven Alexander and Somerset Police Officer Tim Miller assisted at the scene.
The sheriff reports that a black backpack was located in the back seat that the driver claimed was his. It contained 16.4 grams of a white crystalline substance that Baker told officers was methamphetamine. A small silver scale was also located in the pack. Baker also had $985 in cash on his person.
At press time, Baker remained lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Dep. Hudson is continuing the investigation.
