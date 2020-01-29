Somerset man charged with Monday burglary

A local man is facing multiple charges in connection with a burglary reported in Monday's early morning hours.
Jake Gene Crabtree, 23, of Somerset, was booked into the Pulaski County Detention Center at 7:14 p.m. Monday evening on charges of second-degree Burglary, third-degree Criminal Mischief and Theft by Unlawful Taking under $500 in connection to a "burglary in progress" call reported just after midnight earlier that day on Shafter Shepola Road.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, the arrest warrant for Crabtree was secured by Sergeant Richard Smith and served by Deputy Tan Hudson.
Crabtree is scheduled to be arraigned this morning (Wednesday) in Pulaski District Court.
