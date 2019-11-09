Somerset man cited for disorderly conduct after shooting animal in public

A Somerset man was cited for second-degree disorderly conduct in an incident that involved shooting a stray animal.
Justin Ziehr, 30, was issued a citation and court summons on Wednesday after Pulaski County 911 Dispatch received five calls on a subject shooting a cat within the neighborhood on Normandy Court.
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office deputy Kyle Wilson responded to the incident. According to his citation, Ziehr told Wilson that he had shot the cat because he had stepped on the animal and broken its leg.
He told Wilson that “the cat was a stray, and he wanted to put it out of its misery because it was suffering from its broken leg.”
Wilson noted that Ziehr discharged his firearm in a public area, and “caused a public inconvenience, annoyance and alarm by the act of shooting the cat.”
Ziehr was not taken into custody. Rather, he was issued a court date of November 27.
Readers are reminded that all charges are accusations only and that suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
