Somerset man facing drug charges

One passenger was arrested on drug charges after the car he was riding in was stopped on Monday night.
Erik Roger Foster, 40, of Winding Ridge in Somerset, has been charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (heroin), first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (1st offense, less than 2 grams of methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess.
Foster was arrested at approximately 8:14 p.m. Monday after Lieutenant Daryl Kegley of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office had spotted a woman get into the passenger seat of a 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis which had been stopped at Oak Hill Food Mart. Because she had appeared under the influence of something, according to PCSO, Deputy Trent Massey assisted Lt. Kegley in stopping the car on Oak Hill Road. Lt. Richard Smith also arrived at the scene and deployed K-9 Giro, who alerted to the possibility of narcotics inside the Grand Marquis.
During the investigation, Lt. Kegley identified Foster sitting in the back seat -- appearing to conceal items on his person. Foster was searched, according to PCSO, with deputies locating what they suspected to be heroin and items typically used to sell and use illegal narcotics. These items were seized.
Dep. Massey transported Foster to the Pulaski County Detention Center, where he remained lodged at press time.
Neither the driver nor the female passenger was arrested as a result of the investigation resulting from the traffic stop. Foster pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Wednesday and is scheduled to next appear in Pulaski District Court on March 17 for a preliminary hearing.
The case remains under investigation by Lt. Kegley and Narcotics Investigation Division of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
