Somerset man facing federal charges of producing child pornography

A Somerset man has been arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on federal charges of Producing Child Pornography.
Bradley D. Hall, of Jasper Street in Somerset, is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Court documents show that Hall's initial appearance was held Tuesday in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Hanly A. Ingram.
Hall was appointed James Hodge as counsel. Documents show that Hall waived a preliminary hearing.
The formal complaint has been sealed by the court, and no further details on the case are currently available.
