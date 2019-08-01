Somerset man facing trial after Tapp rejects plea deal

A Somerset man is set to stand trial this month on drug-related charges after his sentencing hearing didn't quite go as planned last week.
Shawn Leroy Adcock, 46, appeared before Pulaski Circuit Judge David Tapp on Thursday -- expecting to be sentenced to five years' probation in connection to a May 2018 case which had resulted in him being indicted last December on charges of first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (less than two grams of methamphetamine, 1st offense, enhanced) and two counts of fourth-degree Controlled Substance Endangerment to a Child.
In opening the hearing, Judge Tapp noted that prosecutors had previously offered Adcock 10 years probated or three years to serve before both sides ultimately agreed on five years probated in exchange for a guilty plea. However, the judge stated he was concerned by Adcock's criminal history which includes seven prior felony convictions -- two of which were for sex offenses.
Referring to Adcock's PSI (pre-sentence investigation) report, Judge Tapp noted that Adcock's co-defendant and fianceé -- 41-year-old Deanna West -- had been give a pre-trial diversion despite having a prior conviction as well. According to online Kentucky Department of Corrections records, it appears West is serving a three-year diversion for first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (meth) and fourth-degree Controlled Substance Endangerment to a Child. The judge also questioned reports that authorities had recovered from the scene several guns and two .45-calibre magazines as well as syringes from a bed where the couple's baby had been crawling.
Dan Thompson, who is representing Adcock, disputed that point -- advising Judge Tapp that it was his understanding that certain evidence had been moved from a drawer to the bed in order that officers could photograph it. Tapp still wondered why weapons charges hadn't been included against the defendants, and whether the drug involved was meth or heroin.
Thompson clarified that while Adcock acknowledged using meth, he had apparently overdosed on heroin at the time the incident occurred. The defense attorney noted that the couple had also worked with authorities, including Social Services, proactively and early on. Their child had been returned to them before an indictment had been handed down, he added.
Judge Tapp remained unmoved. "I really have a problem with what I'm hearing," he said.
At this point, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jeremy Bartley turned to Commonwealth's Attorney Eddy Montgomery, who advised Judge Tapp that he had made the deal without knowing the full extent of Adcock's record. "I knew he had one conviction out of Florida, and it was for a sexual offense," he explained.
According to Florida's sex offender registry, Adcock was convicted of two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse of a Victim 13-16 in Macoupin, Illinois, in June 2004. He was then convicted of Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration in Charlotte, Florida, in August 2014. He has been compliant with the registry maintained by the Kentucky State Police.
In the end, Judge Tapp rejected the plea agreement due to sheer number of warning flags.
"I'm not letting a seven-time felon, and sex offender, out with a case involving guns and ammunition, heroin, and children," he said. "My goodness, what a recipe! There is no way I'm going to accept this plea agreement. I'm amazed you've eluded being charged in federal court."
Adcock has been free since December on a $10,000 surety bond. Should the parties fail to reach a new plea agreement which the judge might approve, he could stand trial as early as August 19.
