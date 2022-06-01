Somerset man gets probation for wanton endangerment, bail jumping

A Somerset man was sentenced to probation earlier this month on charges stemming from a March 2020 incident.
Anthony David Cassidy, 28, is serving a probated sentence of two years for first-degree Wanton Endangerment and one year for first-degree Bail Jumping after appearing in Pulaski Circuit Court on May 11. The supervisory period is for a total of five years.
Cassidy was initially charged the night of March 8, 2020, after Somerset Police officers responded to Midtown Express Mart in reference to a child trying to start a Mazda 3 while the man behind the wheel appeared to be passed out.
When officers arrived, they found the car with its rear tires in a bed of mulch and a little girl in the passenger seat trying to wake Cassidy up as he slumped over the wheel. The car was running and in neutral.
When Cassidy didn't respond to officer commands, the little girl was able let one in through the passenger door. The officer was able shut off the car and finally wake Cassidy, who appeared intoxicated and told officers he'd taken a suboxone earlier in the day as well as smoked marijuana.
Cassidy was arrested after failing a field sobriety test and declined a blood test. He was indicted in October 2020.
Cassidy's bail jumping charge appears to stem from a failure to appear in court last September. He also resolved a DUI charge in March -- pleading guilty to Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs (Aggravating Circumstance, 1st Offense) and having his license suspending for six months.
According to Kentucky Department of Corrections online records, Cassidy's term of probation is expected to end on May 6, 2027. He is scheduled for a case review on September 16.
