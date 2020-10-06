Somerset man given 5 years probation on drug trafficking charge

A local man arrested following an August foot pursuit has been given a probated sentence.
Jordan Seth Brinson, 33, of Somerset, pleaded guilty via Rocket Docket on September 3 to one count of first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (2 or more grams of methamphetamine).
At sentencing in Pulaski Circuit Court on October 1, Judge Jeffrey Burdette sentenced Brinson to nine years in prison -- to be probated with supervision for a period of five years.
The charge stemmed from an August 11 incident beginning with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office conducting surveillance of suspected drug suppliers when they observed a 2000 Buick traveling on Ky. 3264.
Detective Lieutenant Daryl Kegley witnessed the vehicle turn onto Ansel Road, failing to use a turn signal, and conducted a traffic stop, according to the sheriff's office.
Once the Buick stopped, the passenger door opened, and a male subject, later identified as Brinson, fled from the scene, according to the sheriff's office. Detectives gave pursuit, on foot, and were able to catch him in a creek, a short distance from the stop.
Brinson was ordered out of the creek but failed to comply so detectives went in to apprehend him, according to the sheriff's office, and located a baggie containing suspected Suboxone by the his feet.
A search of Brinson's pockets uncovered additional Suboxone, according to the sheriff's office, which said that detectives located a baggie just outside of the passenger door containing approximately 6 grams of methamphetamine.
He was initially charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, a first offense (methamphetamine)(over 2 grams); second-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance; second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police; and Resisting Arrest. However, prosecutors didn't move forward with the other charges due to the Rocket Docket agreement.
Brinson is scheduled to be back in court March 4, 2021, of a review of his case status.
