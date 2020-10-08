Somerset man given five years probation for assaulting deputy jailers

A Somerset man will be on supervised probation for the next five years after pleading guilty to assaulting deputy jailers.
Timothy Jason Showalter, 39, was sentenced last Thursday in Pulaski Circuit Court after pleading guilty via Rocket Docket on September 3 to five counts of third-degree Assault (Inmate Assault on a Corrections Officer). For the first three counts, Showalter was sentenced to five years each, with the sentences probated for a period of five years. The remaining two counts earned him suspended sentences of three years each. The sentences are to be served concurrently for a total probation period of five years.
The charges stemmed from an early morning arrest from August 1. Somerset Police Officer Hunter Nelson was dispatched to the Super 8 hotel to check on a man who was kicking the door to a room next to his. Upon arrival, the man -- identified as Showalter -- advised Ofc. Nelson that he wanted the neighboring room opened because he heard something inside while his girlfriend told the officer that the sound had been a TV from the floor below them.
According to his citation, Showalter was arrested after refusing to leave the hotel at the request of the clerk on duty. As Ofc. Nelson was transporting Showalter to Pulaski County Detention Center, the inmate threatened to kick the first person to open the cruiser door when they arrived.
"As soon as the officer arrived at the jail, Showalter [lay] on his back and started kicking the passenger rear door and window with both of his feet…," Ofc. Nelson wrote, adding that he called for back up.
According to the citation, five deputy jailers responded to assist getting Showalter inside. Together they were able to move his from the cruiser into a holding chair. During the course of the ensuing altercation, three of the five deputy jailers were injured as Showalter used the chair to pin one deputy against a wall and slam it down on another's foot. Another deputy hurt her shoulder trying to handle Showalter.
Charged with the five assaults, other charges of criminal trespassing and terroristic threatening were dismissed.
This is not Showalter's first brush with the law. Back in April 2016, he pleaded guilty to second-degree Burglary in exchange for Commonwealth Attorney Eddy Montgomery's recommendation of an eight-year sentence in connection to the May 2015 shooting of a Eubank woman during a failed drug transaction. Montgomery reported at the time that Timothy Showalter thought she had stolen drugs from him and accompanied his father Mark to her residence where Mark Showalter shot her in the head.
The woman survived the attack but suffered serious injuries. Mark Showalter, now 60, is currently serving 12-year sentence for first-degree Assault at the Eastern KentuckyCorrectional Complex in West Liberty. He becomes eligible for parole in July 2025.
