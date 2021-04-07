A Somerset man was given a two-year pretrial diversion stemming from a 2019 domestic arrest.
Eugene C. Keeney, 53, was granted the diversion as part of a plea agreement finalized in Pulaski Circuit Court on March 25 involving charges of first-degree Wanton Endangerment -- amended down from first-degree Strangulation -- and fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence, Minor Injury).
Those charges stem from a November 30, 2019, arrest by Somerset Police Department. The arrest citation indicated that Keeney had assaulted the victim while arguing over a recent purchase. Alcohol, according to the citation, had been involved. He was indicted by the Pulaski County Grand Jury the following June.
If Keeney completes the pretrial diversion with no further violations in two years, in accordance with the plea agreement, the charges would be expunged (removed) from his record. Target date has been scheduled for April 7, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.