Somerset man indicted for failure to comply with sex offender registry

A Somerset man has been indicted for failure to comply with the state's sex offender registry.
Tony Eugene Hill, 42, was served with the indictment, charging him first-offense Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration and second-degree Persistent Felony Offender, by Somerset Police on Thursday evening.
Back in June 2015, Hill entered an Alford plea to two counts of Possession of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor. His plea agreement called for him to serve one year concurrently on the possession counts. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt but an acknowledgement that enough evidence exists for a potential guilty verdict at trial. Court records indicate that Hill has been issued a notice of noncompliance every other year since 2016, with the latest notice being issued in May.
The registry, which is maintained by Kentucky State Police, has Hill's address listed as Copperhead Road but notes it cannot be verified. Hill's new indictment lists a Main Street address.
As of Friday evening, Hill remained lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 cash/property bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Pulaski Circuit Court on July 23.
The indictment of a person by a grand jury is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty or otherwise pleads guilty.
