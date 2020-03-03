Somerset man indicted on federal drug charges

A Somerset man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of possessing and distributing meth.
Jimmy Siegfried Grider, 55, of Ringgold Road, was arrested Monday after being indicted for one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
Grider pleaded not guilty during a Tuesday appearance in U.S. District Court in London.
He was previously convicted of a felony, manufacturing methamphetamine, which he was sentenced to 10 years in jail.
Because of that conviction, if Grider faces a harsher penalty if convicted of the new charges.
Grider is facing between 15 years and life in prison for the first charge, and between 10 years and life in prison for the second charge.
A jury trial in front of Judge Robert E. Wier has been tentatively scheduled for May 7.
Grider is lodged in the Laurel County Correctional facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.