Somerset man indicted on theft-related charges

A joint investigation between the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources' Law Enforcement Special Investigation Unit and the Burnside Police Department resulted in the recent arrest of a Somerset man accused of targeting recreational areas in order to steal.
Jake Gene Crabtree, 25, was arrested on March 17 in regard to an indictment warrant passed down from the Pulaski County Grand Jury earlier in the month. The indictment warrant charges Crabtree with Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition over $1,000 but Less Than $10,000 as well as second-degree Criminal Mischief (under $1,000). Crabtree was also being sought on two warrants for probation violations.
The charges stemmed from the joint investigation into reported thefts, including catalytic converters, that had occurred throughout southeastern Kentucky at boating access areas.
Utilizing enhanced camera equipment and surveillance, officers monitored several locations in the Burnside area and were able to gain crucial information leading to the issuance of a search warrant for Crabtree's residence. During the execution of the search warrant, several items were located at Crabtree's residence belonging to the reporting victim.
Crabtree was arrested and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center with a no bond order for probation violations. He was arraigned in Pulaski Circuit Court last Thursday -- pleading not guilty -- and is now scheduled for a pretrial conference on April 28.
With lake season approaching, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and the Burnside Police Department encourage everyone to remove valuable items from plain view and lock all compartments in their vehicles and to monitor vehicle gas levels for possible gas theft.
If suspicious activity is observed, or you are a victim of a theft while in these recreational areas, please contact the local 9-1-1 center or the Kentucky State Police Post to make a report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.