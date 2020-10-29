MONTICELLO, Ky. -- A Somerset man has been arrested on multiple charges after a stolen camper trailer was recovered in Wayne County over the weekend.
Logan J. Criswell, 32, was charged with receiving stolen property (10,000 dollars or more); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in marijuana (enhancement); trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree (less than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine - enhancement); and trafficking in a controlled substance, second degree, according to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron.
The stolen camper trailer recently recovered from the Spann Hill/Elk Ridge area by Catron and and Deputies Jerry Coffey and Derek Dennis.
"The contents of the camper trailer not only included identifying information on Criswell, but narcotics, handguns, firearms and drug trafficking items," Catron said.
Criswell was taken into custody early Monday.
"Deputy Dennis obtained a Wayne County District Court complaint warrant on Criswell for five felony and two misdemeanor charges," Catron said. "Early Monday at 12:01am, Dennis and Deputy Brad Tucker received a tip giving them a possible location for Criswell in Clinton County."
The deputies then notified authorities there and Deputy Jose Lagos found Criswell inside the Junction - a gas station on West Ky. 90.
Wayne County deputies traveled to Clinton County and while making the arrest, all three deputies and K9 Unit Dunya conducted a search of two vehicles associated with Criswell - discovering a small amount of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia items. He was charged in Clinton County for possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
"The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected," Catron said.
Criswell was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
