A Somerset man is facing drug- and traffic-related offenses after leading Pulaski County deputies on a pursuit into Laurel County during Thursday's early morning hours.
Charles Ray Hendrix, Jr. 46, of Providence Road, has been charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 2nd or Greater Offense (more than two grams of Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle); first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (1st ); Reckless Driving; Disregarding a Stop Sign; Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator's License and Failure of Non-Owner to Maintain Required Insurance.
According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, the charges stem from an attempted traffic stop just after midnight on Thursday when deputies Tan Hudson and Preston Pitman saw a Suzuki motorcycle run a stop sign at the intersection of Ky. 1003 and Ky 192, then continue at a high rate of speed eastbound on Ky. 192.
The deputies activated their emergency equipment to stop the motorcycle, according to the sheriff's release, but the operator did not stop. He led the deputies into Laurel County but eventually had to stop on London Dock Road, which is a dead-end road. Hendrix dropped his motorcycle and tried to run on foot, according to the sheriff's release, but gave up after a short distance and was arrested without further incident.
With Hendrix in custody, the deputies noticed a strong odor of alcoholic beverages and other indicators that he was under the influence of either drugs, alcohol or both. During a subsequent search, according to the sheriff's release, deputies located two bags of suspected methamphetamine in the saddle bags of the motorcycle. One of those bags contained approximately one gram, while the other had approximately six grams.
Items usually associated with drug use and sale were also located and confiscated by the deputies. They also confiscated $152 in cash and found a bottle of whiskey, according to the sheriff's release.
All evidence seized has been logged into evidence at the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. The illegal drugs will be submitted to the lab for examination.
Deputies also discovered that Hendrix had a warrant out of Pulaski District Court for Contempt of Court from 2019 related to no insurance and suspended license charges as well as another Pulaski District warrant for Failure to Pay fines from 2019 involving several traffic-related charges.
Hendrix was transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center, where he remained lodged at press time in lieu of a $15,000 bond.
Hendrix was arraigned in Pulaski District Court on Friday, where he pleaded not guilty to the new charges and was scheduled for a preliminary hearing next Wednesday afternoon.
This case remains under investigation by Deputies Hudson and Pitman.
Sheriff Speck asked that if you have any information about drug activity or any crime, contact the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at 606-678-5145. You can remain anonymous. If you go to the PCSO website at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com/tip.php, you have three options to submit anonymous tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.