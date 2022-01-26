Somerset man pardoned by Bevin is arrested again

In December of 2019, Somerset's Brett Whittaker assured the Commonwealth Journal that he was committed to "not letting his family and friends down" after being the recipient of a controversial pardon as defeated Gov. Matt Bevin left office.
Whittaker, 38, pleaded guilty to two counts of wanton murder in connection to a 2010 crash in Lincoln County that killed a Berea preacher and his wife. He had been accused of driving with a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit while he was already on shock probation for a 2006 assault in Madison County.
"I'll never drink another drop again," Whittaker told the CJ following Bevin's pardon. "If I drink one beer out here, that means that those two people died for nothing and the last 10 years of my life, being away from my family, was for nothing."
Last Friday, Whittaker was arrested in Rockcastle County on drug and alcohol charges.
According to the arrest citation, Whittaker was passed out in the driver's seat of a truck that was still in drive when police discovered him in the parking lot of Pizza Hut in Mount Vernon. Staff told the state trooper responding that the Ford F-150 had been in the lot for about two hours.
Police ultimately found several large rocks of suspected meth, according to an arrest citation. He was also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon for a weapon that had been lying beside Whittaker in the passenger seat.
Whittaker was in court Monday and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is being held in jail on a $10,000 cash/property bond and is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing next Monday.
In his Dec. 6, 2019, executive order granting a full pardon to Whittaker, former Gov. Bevin wrote that the Somerset man's nine years in prison had transformed his life "spiritually, emotionally and psychologically."
"In this regard, he embodies the best of what society would hope for prison to do for an inmate," then-Gov. Bevin wrote of Whittaker. "He is a new man ready to return to his community."
Last week's arrest was not Whittaker's first brush with the law since his pardon.
Last January, Whittaker was indicted for Theft By Deception -- Cold Checks $10,000 or More in Pulaski County. He was released on a $10,000 surety bond.
Last April, Whittaker was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking $500 or more but under $10,000 and first-degree Criminal Mischief but has yet to be indicted in that case.
He was indicted on Jan. 5 of this year as a first-degree Persistent Felony Offender.
Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton has filed a motion to revoke Whittaker's bond in the Pulaski theft indictment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.