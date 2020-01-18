Somerset man pleads guilty in strangulation case

A local man charged after a domestic altercation with his father, a Somerset Police officer, has pleaded guilty to an amended charge.
Devin B. Griffith, 25, of Somerset, was set to stand trial earlier this month on a charge of first-degree Strangulation -- for which a local grand jury indicted him in September.
The charge stems from a July 29 incident investigated by the Kentucky State Police. KSP's London Post reported at the time that Griffith had been shot by his father -- Officer Jason Griffith, 47 -- during a domestic dispute altercation that had taken place at Ofc. Griffith's residence on Starlite Drive.
No charges were filed against either party at the time, with KSP Trooper Lloyd Cochran telling the Commonwealth Journal that "(t)he son started assaulting the father, and the father defended himself by firing a shot at him."
Devin Griffith was believed to be unarmed, according to KSP.
Ofc. Griffith was initially placed on administrative leave but returned to duty once investigation results were in.
Appearing Friday morning in Pulaski Circuit Court before Special Judge Roderick Messer, filling in the vacancy created by the resignation of David Tapp, the younger Griffith pleaded guilty to second-degree Strangulation in exchange for Commonwealth's Attorney Eddy Montgomery's recommendation for a three-year pretrial diversion.
Judge Messer tentatively accepted the change of plea but set final sentencing for January 29 in order to review a PSI (pre-sentence investigation), "given the nature of the charge."
