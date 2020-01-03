Somerset man pleads guilty to meth possession

Jamie D. Oakes

A Somerset man found with methamphetamine during a traffic stop last September has pleaded guilty through the county's Rocket Docket program.

Jamie Dean Oakes, 38, was initially charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (2nd offense, two or more grams of methamphetamine) but pleaded guilty on December 19 to first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (1st offense) through the program that waives a grand jury presentation -- expediting eligible cases through Pulaski Circuit Court.

Oakes' case stemmed from a September 22 traffic stop conducted by District 5 Constable Mike Wallace and Burnside Police Officer Eric Thomas. Sunday. According to Constable Wallace, the officers stopped a Ford SUV coming through Burnside on suspicion of DUI (driving under the influence).

Oakes was a passenger in the vehicle.

The constable reported at the time that he deployed his K-9 partner Rowdy, through which the officers recovered over 30 grams of crystal meth hidden between the pages of the vehicle's manual.

The driver, 51-year-old David Shane Upchurch, appears to have a case still pending in Pulaski District Court.

Pulaski Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette has scheduled Oakes' final sentencing hearing for January 30.

Tags

Recommended for you