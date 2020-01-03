Somerset man pleads guilty to meth possession

A Somerset man found with methamphetamine during a traffic stop last September has pleaded guilty through the county's Rocket Docket program.
Jamie Dean Oakes, 38, was initially charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (2nd offense, two or more grams of methamphetamine) but pleaded guilty on December 19 to first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (1st offense) through the program that waives a grand jury presentation -- expediting eligible cases through Pulaski Circuit Court.
Oakes' case stemmed from a September 22 traffic stop conducted by District 5 Constable Mike Wallace and Burnside Police Officer Eric Thomas. Sunday. According to Constable Wallace, the officers stopped a Ford SUV coming through Burnside on suspicion of DUI (driving under the influence).
Oakes was a passenger in the vehicle.
The constable reported at the time that he deployed his K-9 partner Rowdy, through which the officers recovered over 30 grams of crystal meth hidden between the pages of the vehicle's manual.
The driver, 51-year-old David Shane Upchurch, appears to have a case still pending in Pulaski District Court.
Pulaski Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette has scheduled Oakes' final sentencing hearing for January 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.