Somerset man pleads guilty to trying to bring drugs into jail

A local man has pleaded guilty to his role in an attempt to smuggle drugs into the Pulaski County Detention Center.
David A. Woodall, 24, of Somerset, pleaded guilty last Thursday in Pulaski Circuit Court to one count of Criminal Conspiracy to first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine).
Woodall was an inmate at PCDC in October 2019 when, according to Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton, he conspired with others to have drugs left at Somerset Cemetery where inmates were performing community service.
PCDC staff uncovered this plot and subsequently found methamphetamine which had been left by the cemetery flagpole, Dalton said. The prosecutor praised Jailer Anthony McCollum's staff for their vigilance and hard work.
Dalton is recommending five years in prison for Woodall's role in the botched smuggling enterprise. Sentencing has been scheduled for September 2.
At press time, Woodall remained lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
