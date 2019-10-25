Somerset man pleads guilty to wanton endangerment, DUI for March wreck

A Somerset man is expected to receive probation after pleading guilty last week to several charges connected to a March 16 wreck on Ky. 914.
Trevor A. Jones, 28, appeared with attorney Greg Ousley before Pulaski Circuit Judge David Tapp on October 18 -- pleading guilty to four counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment as well as one count of Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs (1st Offense).
The charges stem from a March 16 collision that occurred at the intersection of North Nomans Lane and West Ky. 914. According to an arrest citation filed at the time by Somerset Police Officer James Mayfield, Jones had several cans of beer inside his 2003 Ford Ranger -- one of which was open. Jones initially denied drinking any alcohol but admitted he had prior to driving after blowing a .194 on a preliminary breath test (PBT).
A Pulaski County grand jury indicted Jones in July. Last Friday, Jones advised Judge Tapp that the wanton endangerment charges pertained to one passenger in his truck (his daughter, according to the citation) as well as three other individuals in the other vehicle involved in the collision.
In exchange for Jones' guilty plea, Commonwealth's Attorney Eddy Montgomery is recommending that he be sentenced to 2.5 years consecutive for each count of wanton endangerment. That sentence would then be probated for a period of five years -- meaning Jones could face a total of 10 years in prison should he violate the conditions of his probation within five years.
Pending a PSI (pre-sentence investigation), Judge Tapp ordered Jones' sentencing hearing for November 15. Jones remains free on a $7,500 bond.
