Somerset man pleads not guilty to assaulting officers, family members

A Somerset man was arraigned in Pulaski District Court Wednesday morning on several assault-related charges.
Bobby Lee Sullivan, 25, pleaded not guilty to charges of three counts of third-degree Assault on a Police Officer, two counts of fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence), first-degree Wanton Endangerment, Resisting Arrest, Menacing, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO (emergency protective order), and third-degree Criminal Mischief.
The charges stem from an incident that began around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), Deputy Alex Wesley responded to a domestic violence call on Aqua Trail on the south side of Somerset. Upon his arrival, the deputy was flagged down by family members who told him that Sullivan has assaulted some family members -- including a woman holding an eight-month-old child.
According to the sheriff's office, Sullivan "was acting very hostile" when Deputy Wesley made contact with him and unsuccessfully tried to calm him down. Due to the nature of the call, other deputies and Captain Todd Dalton, commander of Kentucky State Police Post 11, arrived to assist. As Sullivan was being taken into custody, he allegedly assaulted Dep. Wesley, Capt. Dalton and PCSO Sergeant Cary York. Sullivan was ultimately Tased in order to secure the arrest.
Sgt. York sustained minor injuries during the incident and was released from Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital after treatment.
Sullivan was not injured and was transported directly to the Pulaski County Detention Center, where he remained at press time. He is next scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing next Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.