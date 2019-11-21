Somerset man pleads not guilty to child abuse 

A local man accused of abusing a child with autism pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Pulaski District Court.
Gideon C. Wesley, 27, of Somerset, appeared for arraignment on one count of first-degree Criminal Abuse (Child 12 or Under).
The charge stems from an investigation begun Monday by Somerset Police when they were dispatched to Memorial School in reference to a student who had arrived with bruises.
According to his arrest citation, Wesley told authorities that the child had knocked a gun rack off the wall while they were at a residence around 10 p.m. Sunday night. When the child didn't heed Wesley's request for him to get up, according to the citation, Wesley told authorities that "He grabbed him by the neck of his shirt and twisted the shirt, jerked him up and drug him approximately 20 feet down the hallway to place him in time out." At another point, Wesley grabbed the child's arm and tried to pick him up.
At press time, Wesley remained lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 cash or property bond. He is next scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on November 27.
