Somerset man pleads not guilty to meth-related charges

A Somerset man has pleaded not guilty to charges related to a June 24 traffic stop where officers found 16 grams of methamphetamine.
Tony Lee Cole, 55, of Cole Trail pleaded not guilty in Pulaski District Court to charges including first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (more than 2 grams of methamphetamine), second-degree Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs (first offense), Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance, Operating on a Suspended License and Failure to Produce Insurance Card.
The incident began with a traffic stop by Kentucky State Police Trooper Adam Childress, who observed that the driver of 2007 Chevy Cavalier matched the description of the owner, Cole, according to his arrest citation. Cole was showing to have a suspended driver's license. The vehicle was westbound on Cumberland Parkway but turned onto Ringgold Road and ultimately stopped in the driveway for Over My Head on Turner Street.
Cole told the trooper that he had been on his way to the hospital for extreme pain, according to the citation, but the trooper observed symptoms of suspected meth use. An ambulance was called for the driver and Pulaski County Sheriff's deputies Steven Alexander and Brandon Smith arrived to assist.
The citation continues that Cole gave Dep. Smith consent to search his pockets, where he located a plastic baggie containing a clear crystal substance. PCSO transported Cole to the hospital, according to the citation, where he consented to a blood test but reportedly became aggressive and cursing.
Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck reported that the substance officers found was determined to be some 16 grams of meth through field testing conducted by Science Hill Police Chief Jeff Sears. Dep. Alexander is leading the investigation into the drug-related charges while Trp. Childress charged Cole with the traffic violations.
During Cole's arraignment, his bond was reduced to $10,000 unsecured -- which was posted on June 29. Cole is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Pulaski District Court on August 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.