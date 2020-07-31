Somerset man pleads not guilty to registry compliance charge

A Somerset man indicted earlier this month for failure to comply with the state's sex offender registry pleaded not guilty to the charge last week.
Tony Eugene Hill, 42, entered the not guilty plea during his July 23 arraignment in Pulaski Circuit Court.
Hill was served with the indictment, charging him first-offense Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration and second-degree Persistent Felony Offender, by Somerset Police on July 9.
Back in June 2015, Hill entered an Alford plea to two counts of Possession of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor. His plea agreement called for him to serve one year concurrently on the possession counts. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt but an acknowledgement that enough evidence exists for a potential guilty verdict at trial.
Court records indicate that Hill has been issued a notice of noncompliance every other year since 2016, with the latest notice being issued in May. However, according to the registry maintained by Kentucky State Police, his last photograph was dated March 2019. Hill's address was then listed as Copperhead Road but the registry noted that address could not be verified. Hill's new indictment lists a Main Street address.
At press time, Hill remained lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 cash/property bond. He is scheduled for a pretrial conference on August 27.
