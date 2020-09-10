Somerset man pleads not guilty to shooting spree charges

A Somerset man has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a shooting spree on Elihu Cabin Hollow Road back in May.
James Lawrence Wilkinson, 56, was arraigned in Pulaski Circuit Court on August 27 after being indicted by the local grand jury in July for four counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment and one count of first-degree Criminal Mischief.
The case was investigated by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. PCSO Major Jeff Hancock reported at the time that a call came into dispatch around 5 p.m. on May 30 regarding a male subject in a gray Dodge Dakota driving around the 4600 block of Elihu Cabin Hollow Road, shooting from his vehicle and also from outside his truck, at residents and structures nearby.
Several sheriff's units responded to the area, where they found the truck in the driveway of a home on Elihu Cabin Hollow Road where Wilkinson's parents reside. During the investigation, it was discovered Wilkinson had shot several rounds toward his mother and father's residence and had pointed an SKS rifle at his mother's head and said he would kill her, according to Hancock.
While at his parents' residence, Wilkinson also used a hatchet to bust out the windows of a van that was sitting in front of the home.
Hancock said that prior to going to his parents' home, Wilkinson had been at James Sledge's residence on Elihu Cabin Hollow Road, where he fired shots. Sledge also told deputies that Wilkinson drove his truck into Sledge's residence, hitting and pushing in a wall that was several feet away from Sledge.
No one was injured in these incidents, but due to the nature of the crimes reported and the statements by the victims, PCSO initially arrested Wilkinson on attempted murder charges.
Upon indictment, Wilkinson was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center July 8 on a $25,000 bond. He was released after posting bond on July 14 and is next scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference on October 22.
