Somerset man running for District 5 Constable

So far, the race for Constable of Pulaski's 5th District is one of the hottest local tickets for the upcoming May 2022 Primary with no fewer than five candidates vying for the Republican nomination.
District 5 has essentially been without a constable since the arrest of Michael "Wally" Wallace in March 2020. The four-term veteran was sentenced in October to 140 months (11 years, eight months) in federal prison following a June conviction for Conspiracy Against Civil Rights and Possession with Intent to Distribute (Methamphetamine) -- leaving the 5th District poised to have a new constable elected next year for the first time since 2006.
Jeff Ward of Somerset hopes the voters select him. Ward is not only a newcomer to the political scene but in some ways, he will be reintroducing himself to the 5th District's communities.
Having lived here since he was 16, Ward graduated from Pulaski County High School then joined the Marine Corps at the age of 18. He was discharged after seven years but rejoined the military after 9/11 -- serving another 12 years through first the Army then Air National Guards.
"In the Air Force, I was military police," Ward said, adding he began contract work for the government in 2006 and is currently in the process of retiring as a protection specialist.
Ward sees his constable campaign as a way to continue serving.
"I just want to serve the community," he said. "I'm very much into mentoring and speaking with other veterans.…I have a lot of experience working and talking with veterans that have been through the same thing I've been through. I also want to be a mentor for kids."
While some constables have largely kept to their districts, others see themselves as countywide law enforcement. Ward is willing to go where needed.
"I'll go wherever my job requires me to go," he said. "I would ask the representative of that district for guidance, because they know their district. I don't want to interfere with anyone's district; I just want to work together with other constables in the area to accomplish the goal that we have to do."
Ward added that he would treat people with integrity and respect if elected. He also supports making sure constables have law enforcement training to carry a badge and weapon.
"I wouldn't take this job if I didn't have the training to do this," he said.
Married for eight years, Ward and his wife have a blended family that includes their son, her two sons as well as Ward's son and daughter. The family attends Victory Christian Fellowship.
