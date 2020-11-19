Somerset man sentenced in chase case

A local man who led local authorities on two chases back in September 2018 and is already serving time for one has now been sentenced for the second.
Jordan Scott Coomer, 25, of Somerset, was sentenced in Pulaski Circuit Court earlier this month to four years in prison after pleading guilty last August to three counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment (Police Officer) as well as one count of Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred back on September 10, 2018.
Coomer is currently serving five years at the Wayne County Detention Center in connection to theft charges and another chase that had occurred just two weeks later, on September 25, 2018. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced in January 2019 to first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle); first-degree Wanton Endangerment; Receiving Stolen Property under $10,000; first-degree Criminal Mischief; and first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (on Foot).
The new four-year sentence is to run concurrent to that sentence (at the same time). Online records from the Kentucky Department of Corrections indicate that Coomer is currently expected to be released in April 2023.
