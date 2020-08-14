Somerset man sentenced in federal drug case 

A Somerset man has been sentenced to just over seven years in federal prison for his role in a multi-state Methamphetamine and Fentanyl trafficking conspiracy.
Michael Tyler Davidson, 33, was sentenced Thursday to 85 months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Robert Wier on charges of Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams or more of Methamphetamine and 40 Grams or more of Fentanyl. Davidson was the last of four defendants sentenced from a Pulaski County Sheriff's Office investigation dating back to February 5, 2019.
According to Sheriff Greg Speck, this investigation began when Deputy Steven Alexander made a traffic stop and found 14 grams of suspected Heroin and 25 grams of suspected Methamphetamine -- leading to Lieutenant Daryl Kegley, with the Narcotics Section of the Sheriff's Office, obtaining a search warrant for a residence on Waycross Street. Lt. Kegley contacted several law enforcement officers to assist in the search: Director Robbie Clark, who was with the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force; Sgt. Kyle Wilson; Dep. Brandon Smith; Dep. Ryan Jones; Officer Eric Thomas of Burnside Police Department; Officer Jacob Mink (Burnside Police Department); and Detective/DEA Task Force Officer Chris Lyon. At this residence, the investigators located 46 grams of suspected Heroin and approximately 65 grams of suspected Methamphetamine. Investigators also located other items that are commonly used in the sale of illegal drugs.
According to his guilty plea agreement, Davidson admitted that, from October 2018 through February 5, 2019, he conspired with others to distribute Methamphetamine and fentanyl. Specifically, Davidson would travel to Dayton, Ohio, to meet with a co-conspirator who was his source of supply for the drugs. They would then return to Pulaski County together to distribute the drugs.
Davidson's co-conspirators were sentenced in May and June 2020. Shumaure De' Quan Woods, 27, of Dayton, Ohio, was sentenced to 120 months and five years of supervised release. Dennis Shumaker, 61, of Somerset, was sentenced to 60 months and five years of supervised release. Tommy W. Vaughn, 42, of Somerset, was sentenced to 128 months and eight years of supervised release.
Under federal law, Davidson and his co-defendants must serve 85 percent of their prison sentences. Davidson will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for four years after his release.
Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; James Robert Brown, Jr., Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Louisville Field Office; and Sheriff Speck jointly made the announcement.
This investigation was directed by the FBI and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenna Reed represented the United States.
Sheriff Speck stated, "This demonstrates what the partnership between all Federal, State, and Local Agencies can accomplish by working in cooperation to fight the battle against drugs in our community. It also shows that the drug business reaches beyond Pulaski County, and we are fortunate to have this cooperative effort. The Sheriff's Office will continue to work with all agencies to stop the flow of drugs into Pulaski County."
