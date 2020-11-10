Somerset man sentenced to 18 months for meth possession

A Somerset man already serving one year for drug-related charges has been sentenced to an additional 18 months for possession and driving under the influence of methamphetamine.
Bradley Newton Young, 48, was sentenced last week to 18 months in jail after pleading guilty to first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) and first-offense Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs.
The charges date back to March 2019 when Young's 1999 Ford Explorer was stopped by the Kentucky State Police for failing to signal a turn onto B Goff Road. Appearing to authorities to be under the influence, according to the arrest citation, Young acknowledged taking meth about a week before. A subsequent search uncovered a small bag of a crystalline substance.
In August, Young was sentenced to one year in prison after pleading guilty via Rocket Docket to a separate charge of first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine).
That charge also stemmed from a routine traffic stop by Pulaski County Sheriff's deputies this past July 5. A subsequent search of the vehicle produced an eyeglasses case which contained suspected meth and marijuana as well as a meth pipe and syringe. According to PCSO, methamphetamine was also located under the passenger seat of the vehicle.
Young is currently lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
